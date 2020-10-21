The Spun

College Football Assistant Coach Reportedly Fired During A Game

Tennessee's head coach Jeremy Pruitt on the sideline for Tennessee.COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tennessee’s football program hit rock bottom on Saturday, as it suffered an embarrassing loss at home against Kentucky. Things got so out of hand that Jeremy Pruitt fired one of his assistants during the game.

You read that right. Pruitt reportedly fired one of his newest assistants in the middle of the game because he was so disgusted with his team’s performance.

According to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, the Volunteers fired assistant coach Jimmy Brumbaugh while the team was getting blown out by the Wildcats.

Brumbaugh joined Tennessee this year with the hope of taking the team’s defense to new heights. Four games into the season, the experienced defensive line coach is back on the open market looking for a new job.

Prior to signing with Tennessee, Brumbaugh had stints with Colorado, Kentucky and Maryland. He has a ton of support from Mark Stoops, who was clearly disappointed to hear about the news.

“You know, I’m really disappointed to hear that,” Stoops said. “I caught word of that yesterday and I wasn’t sure whether that was true or not.”

When asked about the decision to fire Brumbaugh last weekend, Pruitt said “From a philosophical standpoint, things are just not a fit, and it just didn’t work out for us.”

That might be true, but Brumbaugh’s defense wasn’t the main reason why Tennessee lost on Saturday. Jarrett Guarantano helped out the Wildcats by throwing two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.


