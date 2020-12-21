Army might have a bowl game spot after all.

According to ESPN college football insider Chris Low, the Tennessee Volunteers will not be playing in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, along with multiple staffers.

Tennessee’s tests were conducted on Sunday per SEC protocol, and those results were returned on Monday morning after Tennessee had accepted the bowl invitation. Those players and staffers within Tennessee’s program who tested positive were retested on Monday to confirm the results. Tennessee also conducted a second round of testing for everybody in the football program on Monday to be sure. The combination of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing doesn’t leave Tennessee with enough players or coaches to participate in the bowl game. The Vols lost 34-13 to Texas A&M on Saturday and ended the regular season with a 3-7 record. Assistant coaches Derrick Ansley and Jay Graham both missed Saturday’s game with COVID-19 related issues, sources told ESPN.

With Tennessee out, could Army – which was snubbed from a bowl invite despite being 9-2 – be in?

That seems like the logical solution.

Sources tell @ClowESPN that #Tennessee is out for the Liberty Bowl after latest COVID-19 testing. Army up?https://t.co/M0WHFOOp1I — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 21, 2020

Army said on Sunday that it would continue football activities and be ready to step in for a team that needed to drop out due to COVID-19.

Let’s get the Black Knights to Memphis to take on West Virginia.