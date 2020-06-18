SEC Team Considering Wearing A Black Lives Matter Jersey

Sports teams around the world have united to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement. Since most coaches and players have shared touching stories and quotes, everyone is now waiting to see how their actions will support their words.

Well, it sounds like the Tennessee Volunteers have an idea of how they’ll show their support for this cause. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the team is discussing an interesting idea that would involve this year’s game against Kentucky.

Pruitt said the Volunteers are considering wearing black jerseys when they face the Wildcats this upcoming season. After the game is over, the program would auction off the jerseys and donate the money to the Black Lives Matter movement.

It’d be a sincere gesture from Tennessee’s football program, and who knows it could inspire other teams to come up with ways to help out during this time of need.

Jeremy Pruitt said one idea the team had discussed was wearing black jerseys against Kentucky, auctioning the jerseys off after the game and donating the money to Black Lives Matter. — David Ubben (@davidubben) June 18, 2020

Fans in Knoxville would be the big winners in this situation. Not only would their team raise money for a great cause, but the Volunteers would showcase their black jerseys that have unfortunately gone under the radar.

The only thing that could make this potential gesture from Tennessee’s football program even better for the fans is if the Volunteers defeat the Wildcats.

Tennessee fans, how do you feel about the team potentially wearing black jerseys this season?