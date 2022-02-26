Another game, another upset. On Saturday afternoon, No. 17 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Auburn by a final score of 67-62.

Auburn freshman Jabari Smith played well, scoring 27 points in a hostile environment. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Tennessee’s balanced scoring attack.

Kennedy Chandler, Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler all finished Saturday’s game in double figures.

What made this such an impressive win for Tennessee was that it managed to outscore Auburn by 11 points in the second half. It’s rare to see a team outperform Bruce Pearl’s squad in crunch time.

With the SEC Tournament just around the corner, Tennessee has put the rest of the conference on notice with this win.

“That was a toughness win for the Vols,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello said. “Typically elite defense, but dominated the offensive glass, consistently got to the free-throw line. Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler put so much pressure on opposing guards. Have won 10 of 12.”

“Tennessee puts away Auburn in Knoxville,” Seth Davis said.”Maybe the Tigers should ditch the whole dancing on the other team’s logo bit. You gotta respect the game before you win the game.”

“If the SEC Tournament semifinals end up featuring Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee, that is going to be a fun couple days of basketball in Tampa Bay,” Tyler Greever of WHAS11 News said.

Tennessee will try to keep this positive momentum going this Tuesday against Georgia.

As for Auburn, it’ll try to rebound on Wednesday against Mississippi State.