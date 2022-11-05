Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Fans cheers for the Tennessee Volunteers during their game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 15, 2012 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew.

Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.

Then, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker signed an NIL agreement with French's. He got a pair of custom mustard-inspired sneakers as part of the deal.

The Tennessee fan who was chugging mustard on "College GameDay" probably won't receive any compensation for today's actions. He will, however, go viral on social media.

Here's the wild moment from "College GameDay" this Saturday:

Tennessee will try to stay undefeated when it faces Georgia this afternoon.

If the Volunteers knock off the defending champions, there might be a few fans in Knoxville who celebrate by chugging mustard.

Georgia and Tennessee will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium.