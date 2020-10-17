Jarrett Guarantano is going to want to try and block out as much crowd noise as he can this afternoon. Let’s just say Tennessee fans aren’t happy with the quarterback’s performance.

Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee SEC showdown is setting up to be the wildest college football game of the day. But it isn’t all fun and games for the Volunteers. They found themselves in a 17-0 hole in the second quarter, thanks to a couple horrendous throws by Guarantano. Kentucky’s two touchdowns both came from pick-sixes thrown by the Volunteers quarterback.

Tennessee fans have seen enough from Guarantano at this point. Fans attending Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium booed Guarantano off the field following his second pick-six of the contests.

The Tennessee fan base is one of the most passionate in college football, but that passion comes at a cost sometimes. Guarantano will have a tough time bouncing back after such disapproval from his own team’s fans.

Booing probably isn’t the best way to motivate a quarterback to play better. But perhaps he can use this to light a spark and improve his play.

The Tennessee quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career. But turnovers remain an issue. Inconsistent play continues to plague the Volunteers.

Tennessee may have to rely on its rushing attack to try and win today’s ball-game. Taking the ball out of Guarantano’s hands seems like the wise decision at this point.