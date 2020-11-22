Fans Are Calling For 1 SEC Head Coach To Be Fired

We’ve already had one SEC football coach fired this season. South Carolina pulled the plug on Will Muschamp last weekend.

Could we have another soon?

Tennessee Volunteers fans are calling for their head coach, Jeremy Pruitt, to be fired. The Vols lost their fifth straight game on Saturday night.

The Volunteers fell to Auburn, 30-17, at Jordan Hare Stadium. This was Tennessee’s fifth straight loss – and the program’s fifth by double digits.

Pruitt, 46, is in just his third season leading the Tennessee program. However, many fans are already ready to move on from him.

“Waiting until 2021 to fire Pruitt only saves you about $2 million, or basically slightly more than a DLine coaching contract. Like Pruitt himself said, ‘If it’s not working out, it’s better just to do it right now,'” one Tennessee fan wrote.

“Fire Pruitt. And fire (Philip) Fulmer if he doesn’t. And fire whoever is his boss if they don’t. Clean. The. Damn. House,” another fan said bluntly.

Things could get really ugly for Pruitt and Tennessee with a loss next weekend. The Volunteers are scheduled to take on Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Nov. 28.

If Pruitt’s program loses that one, the firing calls will reach a screaming level.