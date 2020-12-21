Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Phil Fulmer’s Statement Tonight

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phil Fulmer may have just indicated the head coaching future of the Volunteers heading into next season.

After finishing the year with a disappointing 3-7 record, most of Tennessee nation feels it’s time the program moved on from head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Aside from a solid 8-5 season and Gator Bowl victory in 2019, Pruitt’s three-year tenure has been marred with losing records. A 16-19 overall record simply doesn’t cut it for a high-profile SEC program like UT.

However, it seems as though the Volunteers expect to keep Pruitt in Knoxville at least for another year. Fulmer’s statements regarding UT’s Liberty Bowl game bid had some strong indicators of the head coach’s job security.

“I’m thrilled about our football program’s opportunity to compete in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against a great opponent like West Virginia,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “First, it’s an opportunity to connect with our many fans throughout West Tennessee and expand upon the rich historical links between the Memphis area and UT. We have so much Tennessee family in and around Memphis—especially our medical school and fantastic alumni. And secondly, it’s a tremendous development opportunity for our team and should serve as a primer to spring practice for Coach Pruitt and our returners.”

That final statement pretty much confirmed Volunteer fans’ greatest fear. Pruitt is all but confirmed to return to Knoxville next spring.

The UT faithful took to Twitter to voice their discontent.

I’ve never been more disappointed in The University of Tennessee than I am right now. #FirePruitt #FireFulmer Hell, just fire everybody. https://t.co/k9vV7N5jQE — Amanda (@mandyleigh1976) December 21, 2020

Ha. Shows how much Tennessee cares about winning football. Dumb and dumber. Another year of misery coming up, #aight. https://t.co/zyNdnr1oJE — Jeff Howard (@squatchlegend) December 21, 2020

Jeremy Pruitt and the Volunteers will face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Autozone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.