Look: Phillip Fulmer Has Message For Tennessee Fans

On Wednesday, Phillip Fulmer appeared on the 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, to discuss his outlook for the upcoming Tennessee football season.

Of particular interest is Fulmer’s comments on potential fan attendance at Neyland Stadium this fall. Most programs are preparing to have limited fans in attendance this fall, if there are fans at all. The former Tennessee head coach, now the school’s athletic director, is taking a different tack.

“We’re planning on a full stadium and adjust from there. If we don’t, we’re in trouble,” he said during the interview “It’s easier to adjust down than adjust up. Hopeful that the trend will turn back down after it’s turned up in our country in places. Bend the curve back down and we can all participate if we want to.”

Planning for a full stadium of over 102,000 people is obviously very optimistic. As he alluded to, that will require some serious buy-in from Vols fans and everyone else around the country. In order to give us a better chance for a college football season, we all need to do what we can to stem the tide of the virus. Fulmer is asking for Tennessee football fans to wear masks when going out, in order to give the program a better chance of hosting fans in the fall.

Everybody keeps asking me if we’re going to be playing football with fans this season. Truth is, Vol fans statewide can help determine that outcome. From now through kickoff, masks are a must. pic.twitter.com/mXyL1wqC57 — Phillip Fulmer (@phillipfulmer) June 25, 2020

During the radio interview, Fulmer added that he is optimistic that there will be a season of some sort. “I don’t think anybody knows exactly yet what that will look like,” he added.

The Vols are scheduled to host Charlotte on Sept. 5. Whether that game will happened as scheduled, and whether there will be any fans in attendance, or over 100,000, is an open question

A lot of it will be determined by how college football fans everywhere handle the next few months.