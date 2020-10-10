Kirk Herbstreit Shares His Thoughts On Georgia vs. Tennessee

Tennessee football had a nice second half of the 2019 season, and rides an eight-game winning streak into today’s game at Georgia. Jeremy Pruitt is still looking for a true signature win something that has eluded the Vols for a long time.

Beating Georgia would mean a ton for the program. Tennessee has lost three straight to their SEC East rivals, and eight of their last 10. On a Saturday edition of SportsCenter, Kirk Herbstreit discussed what a big moment for the Vols program this would be.

“Think about this to put this in perspective, last time Tennessee beat a a Top 10 was 2006. Since then, they’ve lost 33 straight to Top 10 teams by an average margin of 25 points per game,” ESPN’s top college football analyst said, via 247Sports. “What would a win over Top 3 win over Georgia? It would mean everything.”

“It would announce to rest of SEC that Jeremy Pruitt has the Vols, not just on a winning steak, but you beat Georgia at Georgia in Athens? That would be monumental.”

Tennessee beating Georgia would mean everything, Kirk Herbstreit says: https://t.co/TZThowMcdJ pic.twitter.com/e7ZCBohry2 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 10, 2020

“To me, even if they don’t win and they just compete and lose the game close… I know they’re not into moral victories, but when you lose 33 straight, that would show people that Tennessee is definitely heading in the right direction with Jeremy Pruitt, and I think they are,” Herbstreit added. “This is a great opportunity for them.”

That doesn’t mean Kirk is calling for the upset. He still likes Georgia.

Kirk Herbstreit: "I think Tennessee is catching Georgia at the wrong time." — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) October 10, 2020

Today’s game at Sanford Stadium kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It would certainly be a clear statement win for Pruitt’s Tennessee football team, which has opened its season with wins over fellow SEC East teams South Carolina and Missouri.