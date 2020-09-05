Tennessee Football Cancels Scrimmage Due To 44 Players Being Out

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was preparing to run a scrimmage this Saturday, but the team’s plans were decimated once they realized 44 players were out. That’s right, nearly four dozen student-athletes are unavailable to practice at this moment.

Pruitt said that Tennessee currently has seven or eight active cases of COVID-19 on the team. He said another two dozen are out due to contact-tracing protocols. And finally, there are some players simply missing because of injuries.

Obviously this isn’t an ideal circumstance for any team, especially with the Volunteers’ season opener just a few weeks away. Nonetheless, Pruitt is doing his best to follow the protocols laid out for him.

“It’s definitely been challenging,” Pruitt told reporters. “We’ve got to continue to improve as a football team and just figure out the circumstances and figure out a way to be productive.”

Unfortunately this isn’t a short-term issue for the Volunteers. Pruitt expects the team to only get through 20 of the 25 available practices because of all the stoppages.

Another issue for Tennessee is that only 30 offensive players are eligible to practice right now. It’s nearly impossible for a coaching staff to get any work done under these conditions.

With the season opener for Tennessee just three weeks away, the hope is that some of these unavailable players get cleared in the very near future.

