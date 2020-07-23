The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tennessee Football Reveals Small Change To Its Uniforms

A closeup of a Tennessee Volunteers football helmet.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tennessee is looking forward to building off their 8-5 campaign from last year. And they’ll be bringing more than a top q0 recruiting class to Knoxville – they’ll have new uniforms, too.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Volunteers teased a tweak in their uniform design for the upcoming year. At the end of the 18-second video, a player reveals that the double-stripes on the pants are coming back.

Per Rocky Top Insider, it will mark the first time since 2014 that the Vols have worn double-stripes with their uniforms. Tennessee stopped using double-stripes in 2015 when they took on Nike as their uniform maker.

But the Vols changed things up again in 2018. Newly-appointed head coach Jeremy Pruitt decided to get rid of stripes altogether, restoring the team to the look shared by its 1998 national championship team.

Tennessee snapped a two-year run of losing seasons and overcame a 1-4 start to finish 7-5 and secure a trip to the Gator Bowl. There they overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit against Indiana to win the game and finish 8-5 on the year.

The Vols still have a bit of a ways to go before they’re on par with Georgia and Florida again. But with the way they’ve been recruiting lately, they’re closing the gap faster than anticipated.

Perhaps a new look will be that extra shot in the arm that lifts Tennessee back over the top.

Do you like the new Tennessee football uniform heading into 2020?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.