Tennessee Football Reveals Small Change To Its Uniforms

Tennessee is looking forward to building off their 8-5 campaign from last year. And they’ll be bringing more than a top q0 recruiting class to Knoxville – they’ll have new uniforms, too.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Volunteers teased a tweak in their uniform design for the upcoming year. At the end of the 18-second video, a player reveals that the double-stripes on the pants are coming back.

Per Rocky Top Insider, it will mark the first time since 2014 that the Vols have worn double-stripes with their uniforms. Tennessee stopped using double-stripes in 2015 when they took on Nike as their uniform maker.

But the Vols changed things up again in 2018. Newly-appointed head coach Jeremy Pruitt decided to get rid of stripes altogether, restoring the team to the look shared by its 1998 national championship team.

Tennessee snapped a two-year run of losing seasons and overcame a 1-4 start to finish 7-5 and secure a trip to the Gator Bowl. There they overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit against Indiana to win the game and finish 8-5 on the year.

The Vols still have a bit of a ways to go before they’re on par with Georgia and Florida again. But with the way they’ve been recruiting lately, they’re closing the gap faster than anticipated.

Perhaps a new look will be that extra shot in the arm that lifts Tennessee back over the top.

Do you like the new Tennessee football uniform heading into 2020?