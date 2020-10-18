Tennessee’s 34-7 upset loss to Kentucky apparently cost one longtime Vols fan his marriage, at least for the time being.

Kentucky had not won in Knoxville since 1984 before yesterday’s game. The sloppy defeat was too much for one Tennessee fan to handle, and his wife apparently became fed up with his reaction.

After the game, a fan called into the Tony Basilio Show in Knoxville to reveal that he threw a beer bottle through his window during the loss, which led to his wife leaving him.

“I’ve been watching Tennessee football for 30 years and I did something today that I’ve never done,” the man confessed. “I messed up, threw a beer bottle through my window and my wife left me.”

After being pressed further to see if he was telling the truth, the caller provided some additional apparent details.

“Yeah, and I don’t even drink, I had two beers,” he said. “I wasn’t even drunk, I just, I can’t stand to watch this team anymore. I can’t do it. My blood pressure’s up, and I’m cool and I’m calm, I don’t get this way.”

Here’s the audio clip from the Tony Basilio Show of the guy throwing a beer bottle through a window. #BBN #UKvsTENN pic.twitter.com/MuOFnPFROb — Chad ➐ (@ChadBlue_83) October 18, 2020

The man apparently told his wife to blame Tennessee football, not him, for his actions. In particular, he pointed to embattled quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who turned the ball over four times in the loss.

Hopefully, this guy’s wife returns from her parents’ soon. We’d hate to see a marriage literally ended because of college football.

In the meantime, things aren’t getting any easier for the Vols. Coming off back-to-back losses, they get to play Alabama next weekend. We’re not sure if our friend in the clip above will be tuning in.

“I can’t watch this team anymore,” he said. “I can’t even watch them next week. I can’t watch them the rest of the season. I just can’t watch them anymore.”