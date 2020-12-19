On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers took the field for a game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Just a few minutes after they took the field, a report emerged suggesting the program is under investigation. According to a report from Tennessee insider Trey Wallace, the Volunteers’ program is under investigation by the school’s compliance department and the NCAA.

The investigation includes “alleged recruiting violations and alleged impermissible benefits to current student-athletes.”

According to Wallace, the investigation dates back to earlier this month.

Here’s more from the report:

According to sources, the University’s general counsel has been interviewing subjects that are the focus of the investigation over the past several weeks. Multiple sources suggest the investigation dates back to at least early December.

Wallace noted that several coaches, staff members and players have already been questioned.

The school decided to keep things simple, offering a short statement in response to the allegations.

“In keeping with our institutional commitment to compliance, we often look closely at regulatory issues that are brought to our attention via internal or external channels,” the school said. “Maintaining compliance is a shared responsibility, and active monitoring is part of that process.”

Before today’s game against Texas A&M, Tennessee ruled out quarterback Brian Maurer and running back Eric Gray.

The report said the violations include players currently on the roster, though it’s unclear which players.