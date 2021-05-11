Tennessee Football Is Moving Its Season Opener Date

Tennessee football will begin its 2021 campaign against Bowling Green, but the game will no longer be taking place on a Saturday.

Mark your calendars, Volunteers fans. The Josh Heupel era will now commence on Thursday, Sept. 2 when Tennessee takes on Bowling Green on SEC Network, the school announced on Tuesday.

“First-year Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel and his Volunteers will make their debut in a nationally televised SEC Network primetime game on Thursday, Sept. 2, against Bowling Green in Neyland Stadium,” Tennessee announce via UTsports.com. “Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4.”

A night game at Neyland Stadium to start the season and the Heupel era? Sign us up. Tennessee takes on Bowling Green on Thursday night, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tennessee athletic director Danny White thinks moving the Volunteers’ season opener to a Thursday night will spark an electric environment.

“This should be a fun way to begin celebrating 100 years of Neyland Stadium while also beginning an exciting new era of Tennessee football under Josh Heupel,” White said. “I cannot wait to feel the electricity as the Vols come bursting through that T on Thursday night.”

The Volunteers are hoping they’ve finally found the right head coach in Josh Heupel. He comes from a UCF program that’s become a wildly successful Group of 5 program built, in part, by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Frost’s stint with the Huskers hasn’t gone well, but perhaps Heupel can get the job done in Knoxville.

