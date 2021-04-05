Major College Football Player Accused Of Abusing Kitten

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley is under investigation for allegedly hurting a six-month-old kitten, according to multiple reports.

According to KBIR, the Knoxville Police Department confirmed that it received a report of alleged animal abuse by a Tennessee football player on Thursday. A female student, whose roommate is Beasley’s girlfriend, is accusing the junior defender of harming her kitten, Nugget.

In a GoFundMe post created over the weekend, the woman says she returned home on Thursday to find Nugget “hiding under a dresser and not letting anyone touch him.”

“When I picked him up he screamed and couldn’t walk, come to find out my roommates boyfriend had hit and kicked him, locked him in the toilet bowl, and held him upside down by his tail,” the owner wrote. “We rushed nugget to the emergency room and he has brain damage and will now have a hard time walking, he has a bleeding hemorrhage on his kidney caused from internal bleeding from being kicked, clots in his bladder, and he is currently in an oxygen tank.”

Currently, over $4,500 has been raised in support of Nugget. Beasley, meanwhile, has not been charged with any crime yet, but the incident is still under investigation.

A former three-star recruit out of Georgia, Beasley has played in 17 games as a special teams contributor and reserve linebacker in his first two seasons with the Volunteers. Overall, he has recorded nine tackles and a forced fumble.

Beasley is expected to compete for a starting role in 2021.