Former 4-Star FSU Tight End Says Tennessee Turned Him Away

Former Florida State tight end Naseir Upshur says he was set to pursue a “second chance” at big time college football, as a walk-on with Tennessee football. That hope came to an end when he arrived in Knoxville, he says, after athletic director Phillip Fulmer got involved.

Upshur, a former four-star recruit, left the FSU program back in February 2019. Earlier this year, he announced a transfer to West Chester University, a Division II program near his native Philadelphia. However, in the spring he landed an opportunity with the Vols—or so he thought.

“I got accepted to Tennessee was gone walk on for a semester,” Upshur wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Was excited for my second chance. Got there & the athletic director said he heard I was a bad kid and couldn’t take me!”

“Nobody can vouch that ima a bad kid,” the tight end added. “I brought life to FSU everyday!”

It has been a tough few months for Naseir Upshur. In early June, he was shot in Philadelphia, and was in critical but stable condition. He has since recovered, and was ready to move forward with his football career this fall.

It is unclear whether the shooting had anything to do with Fulmer’s alleged decision. So far, the Tennessee football program has not made a statement about Upshur being admitted to the school or any offer made to him as a preferred walk-on.

Hopefully things continue to go well in his recovery, and he can find a place to finish up his college football career. Upshur made 26 appearances for Florida State, catching four passes for 53 yards in 2018.