There Appears To Be A Mass Exodus Of Players At Tennessee

An exterior view of Neyland Stadium.KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: A view of the outside of Neyland Stadium before a game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers on September 15, 2012 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

Tennessee’s football program has seen better days.

Earlier this week, the Volunteers announced that head football coach Jeremy Pruitt had been fired for cause. Tennessee did an internal investigation of its program after alleged violations and decided to fire the head coach.

“While the investigation is continuing, the information presented to us indicates serious violations of NCAA rules, they occurred and that these serious infractions warrant immediate action,” UT chancellor Donde Plowman said on Monday. “While I would like today to lay out the entirety of what has been shared with us, the fact is I cannot while the investigation continues. When we can do so, without compromising the investigation and without violating NCAA bylaws, we will do that.”

A couple of days later, there appears to be a mass exodus of notable players from the Tennessee football program. Several key players have reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

That’s not ideal. However, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise for a program that just fired its head coach for cause, with potential sanctions on the way.

Still, it’s not what you want to see if you’re a candidate interested in the Tennessee head coaching job.


