There Appears To Be A Mass Exodus Of Players At Tennessee

Tennessee’s football program has seen better days.

Earlier this week, the Volunteers announced that head football coach Jeremy Pruitt had been fired for cause. Tennessee did an internal investigation of its program after alleged violations and decided to fire the head coach.

“While the investigation is continuing, the information presented to us indicates serious violations of NCAA rules, they occurred and that these serious infractions warrant immediate action,” UT chancellor Donde Plowman said on Monday. “While I would like today to lay out the entirety of what has been shared with us, the fact is I cannot while the investigation continues. When we can do so, without compromising the investigation and without violating NCAA bylaws, we will do that.”

A couple of days later, there appears to be a mass exodus of notable players from the Tennessee football program. Several key players have reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Tennessee OT Jahmir Johnson is in the portal, @247Sports and @GoVols247 have learned. Johnson has made 17 starts in his career. https://t.co/l1SKj0kvtO — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 20, 2021

Tennessee linebacker and former elite recruit Henry To'o To'o is in the transfer portal, per @chris_hummer. https://t.co/WI9qtYO2rL — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 20, 2021

Tennessee LB Quavaris Crouch is in the portal, @247Sports has learned. Former top 100 recruit in the 2019 class. https://t.co/c6l3r5fU6N — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 20, 2021

Tennessee RB Eric Gray has also entered the portal, @247Sports has learned. https://t.co/o74S0RP3cJ — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 20, 2021

That’s not ideal. However, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise for a program that just fired its head coach for cause, with potential sanctions on the way.

Still, it’s not what you want to see if you’re a candidate interested in the Tennessee head coaching job.