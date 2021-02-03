High School Coach Rips SEC Program For Pulling Scholarship Offer

When head coaches move from one school to another, a lot of recruits from both schools get left without a paddle. And one high school coach is ripping Tennessee for leaving his player high-and-dry.

In an interview with AL.com, Oxford High School coach Keith Etheredge was very upset with Tennessee for pulling the scholarship offer to three-star athlete Roc Taylor. The 2021 prospect had been committed to Tennessee since April.

Etheredge called Tennessee’s actions “bush league” and said that Roc has been loyal to the Vols. He expressed his frustrations that college coaches demand loyalty from players, but then don’t show enough of it themselves.

“That is bush league,” Etheredge said. “It’s just really crappy because Roc has been nothing but loyal to them. It’s such a frustrating situation. When kids do the right thing and then coaches come in and do something like this to a kid … unbelievable. Some coaches get mad when a kid changes his mind at the last second. Well, it’s hard to hold a kid accountable for something you are not willing to be accountable for yourself.”

Roc Taylor ended up committing to Memphis on National Signing Day.

Tennessee is a bit of a mess right now. The Vols replaced Phillip Fulmer and Jeremy Pruitt with Danny White and Josh Heupel as athletic director and head coach respectively.

It’s disheartening to see that the program wound up pulling a scholarship offer from any player, let alone someone who was already committed to them.

It would certainly be nice if the NCAA took more action to prevent chaos in organizations from trickling down to the players who want to join them.