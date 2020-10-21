Tennessee Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message On Instagram

After jumping out to a 2-0 record this season, the Tennessee Volunteers have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion. With a tough matchup against Alabama on the schedule, things could begin to unravel for Jeremy Pruitt’s crew.

While it might be too early to panic, the latest Instagram post from Henry To’o To’o has fans in Knoxville speculating about one Tennessee player’s future.

On Monday, To’o To’o posted a picture of Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer with the fingers crossed emoji. The timing of the post is quite interesting since Maurer was recently involved in a major rumors.

Following the Volunteers lost to the Wildcats, Fanrun Radio reported that Maurer was entering the transfer portal. He quickly shot down those rumors, tweeting “I’m not giving up on my team mid-season, this is false.”

To’o To’o might have his fingers crossed that Maurer chooses to stay at Tennessee, which would then mean that Fanrun Radio’s report had some legs to it.

Maurer and To’o To’o were both part of Tennessee’s 2019 recruiting class.

Last season, Maurer had 541 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He hasn’t played at all this season despite Jarrett Guarantano’s struggles.

Pruitt benched Guarantano late in the Kentucky-Tennessee game, but he played Harrison Bailey over Brian Maurer.

Tennessee’s issues at quarterback could linger this weekend against Alabama. And if that happens, Pruitt will have an interesting decision to make.