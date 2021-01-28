Former Tennessee Star Is Heartbroken Over The Josh Heupel Hire

Tee Martin, the former national championship-winning quarterback at Tennessee, has been back at his alma mater since 2019, coaching wide receivers and serving as assistant head coach. Apparently Martin was hoping to get a shot at the Tennessee football head coaching job vacated by Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired earlier this month. With the hire of former UCF head coach Josh Heupel, that obviously won’t be the case.

Before heading to his alma mater, Martin had a long stint as an assistant at USC, preceded by two years at Kentucky, and a year at New Mexico. He’s been floated for some head coaching opportunities in recent years, but it doesn’t sound like he’s gotten serious consideration to this point.

Peerless Price, a former teammate of Tee Martin and nine-year NFL wide receiver, said he spoke to Martin on Wednesday, after Heupel was introduced. He wasn’t shy about revealing Martin’s feelings on how things went down.

“Just got off the phone with my Quarterback Tee Martin and to say my guy (is) hurting is an understatement!” Price tweeted. “My brother if my vision was ever clouded I have clear sight on everything you’ve sacrificed for our University. Damn the pain in my brothers voice I’ve never heard before!”

Just got off the phone with my Quarterback Tee Martin and to say my guy his hurting is an understatement! My brother if my vision was ever clouded I have clear sight on everything you’ve sacrificed for our University. Damn the pain in my brothers voice I’ve never heard before! — Peerless Price (@PeerlessTheVol) January 27, 2021

Martin could return to coach on Heupel’s staff, of course. His deal with the school is expiring, but new head coaches will often keep some of the previous staff members on the job to aid in transitioning to the new system. Of course, it may be a tough sell if Martin feels as burned as Price makes it seem.

The former Vols are not the only ones who are upset today. Tennessee football fans didn’t respond well to AD Danny White, who was recently hired from UCF, bringing over the former Knights coach to fill the job.

“Some of you are awesome. Some of you are failing,” White said of Tennessee fans on Twitter during his press conference Wednesday. “How can you turn passion into such negativity? How can you not be excited about the future of this place?”

[Peerless Price]