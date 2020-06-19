Tennessee Dismisses RB Arrested For Gun, Drug Charges

After being arrested in Florida this past May on gun and drug charges, running back Tim Jordan is no longer a member of the Tennessee football program.

According to NBC Sports, a Tennessee official confirmed that Jordan has been dismissed from the team. The announcement comes one day after head coach Jeremy Pruitt told reporters that he was no longer on the team.

Jordan’s dismissal comes after he was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was the Vols’ No. 2 leading rusher from the past two seasons. Jordan ran for 428 yards and a touchdown last year as Tennessee went 8-5 and won the Gator Bowl.

In three seasons with the Vols, Jordan has rushed for 1,002 yards and four touchdowns. He had his best season as a sophomore in 2018, when he finished second on the team with career-highs in yards and touchdowns.

Tim Jordan dismissed from Tennessee football following May arrest on gun, drug charges https://t.co/vk3YTXGDja — Tennessean (@Tennessean) June 18, 2020

But despite being forced to part ways with his No. 2 rusher, Pruitt remains optimistic about his backfield. In that same interview he declared that the Vols have “plenty of guys that are very capable.”

Pruitt spoke glowingly about leading rusher Ty Chandler, along with sophomore Eric Gray and several newcomers.

“You know, you start with Ty Chandler. He’s a guy that has played a lot of ball all here,” Pruitt said. “Eric Gray, you know, will be in his second year… And then we got Tee Hodge and Jabari Smalls and Len’Neth Whitehead, guys that we signed that are in here and working. We have guys there at that position that will get an opportunity, and we have confidence in those guys.”

As for Jordan, he should find his way into the NCAA transfer portal soon.

Will Tennessee’s rushing attack be better in 2020?