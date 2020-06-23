Former Tennessee RB Tim Jordan Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Volunteers announced that running back Tim Jordan was dismissed from the football team due to his recent off-field issues. With the 2020 season approaching fairly soon, the former three-star recruit is searching for a new home.

Jordan was dismissed by Tennessee due to a May arrest. He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The firearm charge is a felony, meanwhile the other two are listed as misdemeanors.

Now that Jordan’s tenure with the Volunteers has come to an end, he’ll have to find another team to finish out his college career with. This week, he reached one step closer to that goal.

According to Patrick Brown of 247Sports, the former Tennessee running back entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jordan has one year of eligibility remaining.

JUST IN: Now-former #Vols running back Tim Jordan has entered the NCAA transfer portal. ➡️ https://t.co/JQPMViE5FB (FREE) — Patrick Brown (@pbrown247) June 22, 2020

Last season, Jordan ran for 428 yards and a touchdown. His numbers were actually better during his sophomore season, where he finished with 522 rushing yards.

The loss of Jordan should affect Tennessee’s depth chart for the 2020 season, but head coach Jeremy Pruitt has confidence in his current group of running backs.

“We have guys there at that position that will get an opportunity, and we have confidence in those guys,” Pruitt said in a recent interview.

All signs point to the Volunteers moving past the school’s recent dismissal. As for Jordan, it’s unclear whether or not another program will give him an opportunity to play this fall.

