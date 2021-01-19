Tennessee Is Reportedly Very Angry With Dan Patrick

Dan Patrick caught the college football world’s attention on Tuesday afternoon, as he had some interesting information to share about the Tennessee Volunteers and their alleged recruiting methods.

According to Patrick’s sources, the coaching staff at Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt would give money out to recruits in McDonald’s bags. He provided additional details on this recruiting violation on his radio show.

“I asked my source, I said ‘How did they get these assistant coaches on recruiting violations?’ And he said ‘Well, they put money into McDonald’s bags and gave them to the recruits when they came on campus.’ Some of the campus visits were not organized or they were not above board, but they were handing out cash – I don’t know if it was through the drive-through. But you had bagmen who would put the cash in McDonald’s bags and handed it to recruits. My source said they were so in-your-face with this, they weren’t even trying to hide it, and that’s where my source said Tennessee has gotten sloppy, Georgia has gotten sloppy, but there is no word that the NCAA is looking at Georgia.”

Well, it appears these remarks from Patrick have ruffled some feathers down in Knoxville.

Wes Rucker of 247Sports is reporting that people at Tennessee are “angrily denying” the allegations from The Dan Patrick Show.

“People at Tennessee aren’t just denying the Dan Patrick Show allegations today,” Rucker wrote on Twitter. “They’re angrily denying them. Not person. People. FWIW.”

This is a messy situation for the Volunteers to navigate through on top of dealing with a coaching search.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Tennessee’s football program when they’re available.