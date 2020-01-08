Miles Jones struggled to break into the wide receiver rotation at Nebraska this fall. He elected to transfer away from the Huskers amid their rough 2019 season back in late October. It is now being reported that he will continue his career at Tennessee.

Jones, a Fort Lauderdale native, was a three-star member of the 2018 recruiting class. He initially committed to one SEC program in Tennessee—Vanderbilt—before flipping to the Huskers.

Now, he’s heading back to the Southeast, but not to the Commodores he once verbally committed to play for. Instead, he has committed and enrolled at UT.

Tennessee site VR2 was the first to confirm Jones’ transfer, with a source speaking to the player’s mother about the move.

The wide receiver made a trip to Knoxville back in November.

Had a great visit at Tennessee @JerideauB pic.twitter.com/HM9XxjEmpy — Miles Jones (@msj_era1) December 1, 2019

His Twitter profile now reads “WR @ The University of Tennessee,” though he never announced the move on the page himself. He also visited South Carolina during his search for a new school.

The Spun has also verified that a “Miles Stephon Jones” is now enrolled at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, per the student directory. 247Sports has also added him as a Tennessee transfer today.

During his true freshman season, Jones received two touches for the Huskers: a 21 yard reception, and five yard rush, both against Bethune-Cookman. That was his only appearance, before missing the balance of the season with an injury. He played in four games in 2019, but did not record any statistics. He should be able to use a redshirt year for either of those two seasons, and could potentially seek an extra year of eligibility due to the 2018 injury.

It is unclear if he’ll be cleared to play right away for the Vols in 2020. We’ll have more as information about the move comes out.