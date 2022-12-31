Tennessee Player's Reaction To Reporter's Clemson Comment Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers passes the ball in the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images) Carly Mackler/Getty Images

On Friday night, Tennessee dismantled Clemson in the Orange Bowl by a final score of 31-14. It was a complete performance from Josh Heupel's squad.

After the game was over, Heupel was asked if he felt his defense was disrespected heading into the Orange Bowl.

"Obviously, a lot has been made about Clemson's top-notch defense," a reporter said. "Do you think people kinda counted you guys out in that way?"

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton, wide receiver Squirrel White and linebacker Aaron Beasley all smirked when they heard the reporter bring up Clemson's defense. Their reactions went viral on Twitter.

Milton and the rest of Tennessee's offense had no trouble moving the ball against Clemson.

Not only did Milton have 251 passing yards and three touchdowns, Tennessee had 124 yards and an additional score on the ground.

Tennessee finished this season with an 11-2 record. The program's future is certainly bright under Heupel's leadership.