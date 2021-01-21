Tennessee President Makes Bold Claim After Danny White Hire

The University of Tennessee made a massive hire earlier today, tabbing UCF’s Danny White as the school’s new Director of Athletics.

The Vols desperately need White to reinvigorate the athletic department, particularly the football program. HIs boss, Tennessee System President Randy Boyd, believes he will.

In fact, Boyd is heaping major expectations on White on the same day he hired him. In a statement released earlier today, Boyd claimed that the “greatest decade in Tennessee athletics” is set to begin.

“Danny White is a great fit for the programs we are building at Tennessee,” Boyd said. “He combines a strong vision for competitive excellence with a deep commitment to winning with integrity. The greatest decade in UT Athletics begins now.”

Boyd would later double down on his claim on Twitter.

Top 4 AD in the country, but I rank him number 1! Danny White has energy, experience and vision with a proven record of success. The greatest decade in the history of UT athletics begins now.

Welcome to Big Orange Country!#EverywhereUT pic.twitter.com/7WTIldZORZ — UT System President Randy Boyd (@UT_President) January 21, 2021

Of course, former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt declared following last year’s Gator Bowl win that the “decade of the Vols” was here. Pruitt was fired this week.

Hopefully White has better fortune.