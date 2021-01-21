The Spun

Tennessee President Makes Bold Claim After Danny White Hire

Tennessee's mascot running with a Tennessee flag.KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 08: Tennessee mascot Davy Crockett carries the flag across the end zone during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennesee won the game 59-3. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

The University of Tennessee made a massive hire earlier today, tabbing UCF’s Danny White as the school’s new Director of Athletics.

The Vols desperately need White to reinvigorate the athletic department, particularly the football program. HIs boss, Tennessee System President Randy Boyd, believes he will.

In fact, Boyd is heaping major expectations on White on the same day he hired him. In a statement released earlier today, Boyd claimed that the “greatest decade in Tennessee athletics” is set to begin.

“Danny White is a great fit for the programs we are building at Tennessee,” Boyd said. “He combines a strong vision for competitive excellence with a deep commitment to winning with integrity. The greatest decade in UT Athletics begins now.”

Boyd would later double down on his claim on Twitter.

Of course, former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt declared following last year’s Gator Bowl win that the “decade of the Vols” was here. Pruitt was fired this week.

Hopefully White has better fortune.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.