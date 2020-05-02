During the 2019 college football season, Tennessee freshman quarterback Brian Maurer made his first appearances for the Volunteers.

After struggling with quarterback play early in 2019, the Vols turned to Maurer. The freshman quarterback acquitted himself well during the team’s game against Georgia, even though it ended in a blowout.

Over the next few games, Maurer battled a series of injuries. He ended up missing the last few weeks of the 2019 season before playing in the team’s bowl game on January 2.

In an Instagram post this week, Maurer revealed he planned to take his own life just three weeks after the team’s bowl game. The freshman quarterback opened up on his battle with depression and offered help to those battling the disease.

“On Wednesday January 22 , 2020 I planned to take my own life,” Maurer said on Instagram. “I thought I lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end as I was going to do it I looked up and I said ‘god if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign.'”

Maurer then said he received a phone call from his mom.

“2 minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me. I then knew that by ending my pain i would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.”

Here’s more from the post.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Maurer decided it was the perfect time to open up on his struggles with depression.

He received an outpouring of love from the college football community. More importantly, he shed a light on his battle and encourage others to do the same.