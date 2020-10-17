Tennessee QB Brian Maurer Refutes Report That He’s Transferring

Shortly after Tennessee’s embarrassing loss to Kentucky, a report came out claiming that sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer was entering the transfer portal. Well, it turns out that isn’t true.

Maurer has not seen the field this season for the Volunteers, but he’s not ready to leave the program at this moment. He responded to the report from Fanrun Radio on Twitter, writing “I’m not giving up on my team mid-season, this is false.”

It’s safe to say that Maurer hasn’t entered the transfer portal. While it’s possible that he chooses to move on from Tennessee in the future, the former three-star recruit has quickly shot down any rumors regarding his departure.

FOX Sports Knoxville has yet to respond to Maurer’s tweet that refutes its original report. Regardless, the smart play here is to trust Maurer considering this situation has to deal with his future.

I’m not giving on my team mid season this is false https://t.co/sO9XNxVg4d — Brian Maurer (@maurerera_2) October 17, 2020

Maurer appeared in eight games for Tennessee last season, finishing with 541 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 56 yards and two scores on the ground.

At this time it appears Maurer has fallen out of the quarterback rotation at Tennessee. Jarrett Guarantano has started every game this season, and even if the coaching staff makes a change it looks like freshman gunslinger Harrison Bailey would get the nod over Maurer.

This situation might be one to monitor moving forward if Maurer continues to ride the bench in Knoxville.