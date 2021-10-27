Tennessee Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee football quarterback Harrison Bailey has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday afternoon.

Bailey, a four-star quarterback in the class of 2020, started three games as a true freshman. However, after being the subject of transfer rumors in the offseason, he found himself buried on the depth chart this year behind Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and Michigan transfer Joe Milton.

Bailey appeared in one game this fall, completing 3-of-7 passes for 16 yards and rushing for eight yards and a touchdown on four carries in a win over Tennessee Tech. In 2020, Bailey connected on 48-of-68 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Marietta, Ga. native confirmed he was entering the portal moments ago with a statement released on Twitter.

Bailey owned over 20 scholarship offers coming out of high school, and with transfers now immediately eligible at their new programs, he shouldn’t have any trouble generating attention from schools.

In the meantime, the 4-4 Vols will stick with Hooker starting and Milton backing him up as they try to secure two more wins and earn a trip to a bowl game.