Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Makes Ridiculous Touchdown Throw

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 08: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers warms up before a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is having yet another productive day at the office.

During the first half of the Tennessee-LSU game, Hooker completed a beautiful pass down the left sideline to Jalin Hyatt for a 45-yard touchdown.

Hooker's touchdown pass to Hyatt had the perfect amount of height and touch on it.

SEC analyst Cole Cubelic was so impressed by Hooker's touchdown pass that he tweeted, "Show me a better throw."

Coming into this game, Hooker had 1,193 passing yards, 175 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Hooker has been earning a lot of recognition from the college football world this season, and rightfully so. ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes Hooker should be the favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

"Hendon Hooker, the biggest compliment I can give him is that he makes the difficult look very simple," Griffin told The Spun. "Of course, the Florida game wasn’t a road game, but what he has done has put him at the forefront of the Heisman conversation. I tweeted out that he’s the runaway Heisman favorite right now, and I really believe that."

If Hooker continues to take care of the football while making big plays in the passing game, Tennessee should improve to 5-0.