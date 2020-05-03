Jeremy Pruitt Shares Secret To Tennessee’s SEC-Best Recruiting Class

After a very rough start of the season that had some questioning whether Jeremy Pruitt would hold on to his job, the Tennessee Vols turned things around and finished 8-5 win a bowl win. That momentum seems to be carrying into recruiting.

Tennessee currently has 15 players committed in the 2021 cycle. Pruitt’s staff has the No.3-ranked class in the country, and very impressively, the No. 1 class in the SEC at the moment.

Obviously it is early in the cycle. Plenty of players are deciding later in the year than they might have otherwise, with the inability to have in-person visits and recruiting. With a pair of five-stars and another trio of four-star players in the fold, the class promises to finish out the year ranked quite high.

Pruitt gives a lot of the credit to his current Tennessee players. In a Friday radio appearance on FOX Sports Knoxville’s “The Drive”, just days removed from landing four of the Vols’ five blue-chip players, he discussed how his current players helped contribute in the recruiting efforts in a major way. He gives them a lot of credit for the start that the program is off to for 2021.

“I believe it goes back to our players and the guys that they help recruit,” he told the radio show, according to Saturday Down South. “The guys we have on our team right now, they want to be the best that they can possibly be, and they work hard at it. They work hard in the classroom. They work hard on the field, in the weight room, and they do in recruiting.”

During on-campus visits, current players obviously play a big role, serving as hosts. Because those aren’t happening right now, it sounds like the current Vols are making an impact via social media.

“They know who they want to play beside, and the better players you have on the team, the better opportunity you have as a team and as an individual. So these guys are bought into that, and they’re working hard to help recruit the best student-athletes to Tennessee.”

Tennessee currently ranks behind Ohio State and fellow surprise team North Carolina nationally. They’re ahead of SEC East foe Florida and national power Clemson. Things are going very well in Knoxville.