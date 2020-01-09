Tennessee Star Trey Smith Announces NFL Draft Decision

Now that college football is nearing the offseason, top players around the country have to decide whether or not they want to declare for the NFL Draft. On Thursday, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith announced his future plans.

Smith has been an All-SEC performer with the Volunteers. What makes his collegiate career even more impressive is that he’s battled blood clots in 2017.

Many fans in Knoxville thought Smith would heavily consider leaving the Volunteers in order to go pro. That will not be the case though.

Instead of declaring for the upcoming draft, Smith announced that he’ll return to Tennessee for his senior year.

Smith revealed his decision during a press conference this afternoon.

Here’s the official announcement from Smith:

LIVE: Trey Smith Press Conference https://t.co/3f3F6OTtlT — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 9, 2020

Tennessee is coming off its best season since 2016. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt led the team to an 8-5 record that includes a win over Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

It’s tough to envision Georgia or Florida not winning the SEC East due to their recent dominance, but there is no question that Tennessee is on the rise.

The fact that Smith is staying for his senior season just makes this offseason even sweeter for the Volunteers.