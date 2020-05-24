Trash talk has been flowing between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning during The Match: Champions for Charity this afternoon.

Tennessee’s football program was recently caught in the crosshairs. Brady took a shot at the Knoxville, Tenn. program.

Brady was checking out Manning’s Tennessee cover head when he brought up the Vols’ lack of success at the national level as of late.

“They haven’t been good since you left,” Brady said to Manning. “Could you help them recruit? Maybe some quarterbacks or something?”

Tennessee fans were quick to point out that the Volunteers won a national championship the year after Manning left.

“Brady disrespected Smokey and doesn’t realize Tennessee won a national title after Peyton left. No mercy now,” FOX Sports Knoxville tweeted.

Brady wasn’t too far off with his comment, as it’s been a couple of decades since Tennessee was a true national title contender. But it’s not surprising that the Vols’ fan base would pounce on his comment like that.

Tennessee fans can continue to enjoy watching Brady struggle on the golf course. The former Patriots quarterback had Manning’s number on the gridiron most years, but that’s not the case on the course today.

The Match: Champions for Charity is currently airing on Turner Sports’ various channels – TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.