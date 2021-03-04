Major Program Reaffirms Scholarship Offer To QB Arch Manning

When born into a family of NFL quarterbacks, chances are high that you’ll have natural talent on the football field. That’s the case for Arch Manning, the nephew of brothers Eli and Peyton, who’s already become one of the most impressive high school players in recent memory.

As just a sophomore as the New Orleans-based Isidore Newman High School, Arch has received plenty of looks from college programs. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that nine schools have already offered the four-star prospect. He’s also been listed as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023, making for a bright future in football.

On Wednesday, a major player in the pursuit for Manning reaffirmed its offer to the high school sophomore.

According to a report from GoVols247, Tennessee and new head coach Josh Heupel have confirmed their courtship of Manning. The Volunteers had previously extended an offer with Jeremy Pruitt at the helm, but have now officially re-entered the race to land the recruit on the rise.

Although Tennessee’s program might not be the most competitive name on Arch’s early list, he has a strong connection to the program. His uncle, Peyton Manning, obviously starred with the Volunteers from 1994 to 1997, leading the program to an SEC Championship and earning All-American honors during his stint.

However, Ole Miss has already offered Arch as well, which is where Eli and his grandfather, Archie Manning played in college. With the recruiting pitches piling up, the sophomore will have his hands full when choosing his next destination.

Whatever program does land the youngest Manning in football will likely be getting a star. In just an eight game season in 2020, the Isidore Newman sophomore completed just under 72-percent of his throws for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also tacked on an additional eight scores on the ground.

While Arch Manning’s commitment isn’t expected anytime soon, the class of 2023 quarterback will be one of the most watched high school players in the country for the next few years.