Tennessee Won't Have Star Wide Receiver For Game vs. Florida

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 10: A general view of Neyland Stadium during the kickoff of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 10, 2015 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Tennessee's passing attack will be missing a key component this Saturday against Florida.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not play this afternoon due to an ankle injury.

Tillman suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's game against Akron. It occurred in the second quarter.

The hope in Knoxville is that Tillman can return for Tennessee's next game against LSU. That matchup will take place on Oct. 8 since the Volunteers have a bye next week.

Tillman's absence could play a huge role in this Saturday's game. The senior wideout from Las Vegas already has 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown this season.

Last year, Tillman had 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Tillman out for Week 4, the Volunteers will need to lean heavily on Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. The latter looked sharp against Pitt a few weeks ago.

Tennessee will try to improve to 4-0 this afternoon.

Kickoff for the Florida-Tennessee game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.