Terrence Lewis, No. 1 OLB In 2021, Announces Commitment

Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers can’t be stopped on the recruiting trail right now. The Volunteers have picked up five commitments this week alone – the latest being a 5-star prospect.

Five-star outside linebacker Terrence Lewis announced his commitment to Tennessee Thursday afternoon. The Florida native chose the Volunteers over other finalists including Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State, LSU and Texas A&M.

Lewis is an absolute beast on the field, and should provide an instant impact for the Volunteers in the 2021 season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker has a knack for always being around the football, constantly causing disruption in the backfield.

The 5-star LB already appears ready to start his career at Tennessee in 2021. Lewis had a bold message for those not committing to the Volunteers, as seen in his commitment announcement:

Roll with us or Get rolled OVER

Eat with us or Get ATE !😆#GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/2SeK03t0Hu — Terrence Not Terrance🦦 (@Terrence21Lewis) April 30, 2020

Tennessee started the week by adding 5-star DE Dylan Brooks out of Alabama. Brooks chose Tennessee over elite programs including Alabama and Auburn.

Since Brooks’ commitment decision, the Volunteers have picked up four additional commitments this week – Lewis included. The other three commitments include 4-star DB Kamar Wilcoxson, 4-star WR Julian Nixon and the No. 1 rated JUCO RB Tiyon Evans.

The Volunteers certainly appear to be a team on the rise – especially if this ridiculous recruiting hot-streak continues.