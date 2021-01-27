The Full Details Of Josh Heupel’s Contract Are Out

Tennessee’s decision to hire Josh Heupel as its new head coach hasn’t been greeted with cheers, as the fan base in Knoxville appears to be very disappointed with this move.

Regardless of all the knocks on Heupel, the reality is he did an excellent job of filling in for Scott Frost at UCF. He owned a 28-8 record over the past three seasons.

Heupel wasn’t considered the flashiest hire for the Volunteers, but he did receive a lucrative contract from the prestigious program.

According to Knox News, the Tennessee football program gave Heupel a six-year contract that’ll pay him an annual salary of $4 million.

There is a clause in Heupel’s contract that would add a seventh year to his deal if the Volunteers face a postseason ban due to the previous regime’s NCAA violations.

Josh Heupel will receive a six-year contract that pays him $4 million annually. The MOU includes clauses related to potential NCAA punishments. https://t.co/DOLAdRLFVz — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 27, 2021

Heupel was impressive in his introductory press conference, outlining his goals as the head coach of the Volunteers.

“You chose this university for the right reasons. You have the chance to be an elite football program,” Heupel said. “The tradition says it should be. It’s our job to get it back to that level. You’re gonna get an elite education and be in one of the best communities in college football … there’s not a better atmosphere in college football.”

Before the fan base in Knoxville writes off this hire, they should give Heupel a chance to prove himself.