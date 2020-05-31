Tennessee RB Reportedly Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges In Florida

Tennessee running back Tim Jordan was reportedly arrested on gun and drug charges near his home in Florida on Saturday morning.

The Volunteers’ RB was spotted speeding and swerving into the bike lane by police around 5 a.m. Saturday, per Travis Dorman of Knox News. Police officers reportedly immediately noticed a “strong odor of cannabis emanating from inside.” Jordan also quickly revealed to the officer that he was carrying a gun without a concealed carry permit.

The 20-year-old collegiate running back was subsequently arrested booked into Polk County Jail. Jordan faces charges of “carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and possessing 20 grams or less of cannabis.” He was still listed in Polk County Jail’s system as of Saturday afternoon. Jordan faces a $2,000 bond.

Per Volunteers beat reporter Trey Wallace, Wallace was told by a jail employee around 8 p.m. ET that Jordan is set to “be released within the hour.”

-Possesion of less than 20 grams of Cannabis. A jail employee tells me he will be released within the hour. UT declined to comment. 1st by @travdorman — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) May 31, 2020

Jeremy Pruitt and the Volunteers have yet to respond to the situation. It appears facts are still being gathered at this time.

Tim Jordan’s had a productive career during his time with Tennessee. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound back has carried the ball 247 times for 1,002 yards and four touchdowns over 31 games with the program. He’s also been effective in the passing game, hauling in 26 receptions for 227 yards.

By all accounts, many expect Jordan to be a productive contributor for the Tennessee offense this upcoming season.