Tim Tebow Calls For A Notable SEC Quarterback Change

On Saturday morning, ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow called for one SEC program to make a change at quarterback.

The former Heisman Trophy winner doesn’t like what he’s seen from Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano so far this season. He thinks it’s time for the Volunteers to make a change.

Tebow’s suggestion comes after Guarantano struggled with turnovers. He threw two interceptions – both of which were returned for touchdowns – in a blowout loss to Kentucky last weekend.

“You’ve got to find a quarterback because that’s the position that makes everybody around the rest of the field, offense, defense, special teams – better or worse,” Tebow said.

Here are his full comments, via 247Sports:

“Right now, from the second to the fourth quarter last week, they were demoralized. That Tennessee team couldn’t have played worse because of how the quarterback position handled that game. You can find another guy that can make everybody play better and give yourself a shot in the big game. Right now, in the big game, they haven’t had a shot. That’s why they have to make a change.”

Guarantano is completing 63.1-percent of his passes for 752 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions through four games.

Tennessee opened the season 2-0, but have dropped back-to-back games against Georgia and Kentucky.

The road doesn’t get any easier for Guarantano this weekend as the Volunteers face off against Alabama.