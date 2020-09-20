The Country’s No. 1 JUCO Running Back Has De-Committed

The No. 1 junior college running back recruit is back on the open market.

Tiyon Evans, the No. 1 running back in the 2021 JUCO class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, had been committed to Tennessee since April. However, he’s decided to open his recruitment back up.

The South Carolina native announced his decision on Twitter.

“After having a conversation with my mother I’ve decided to De-commit from the University of Tennessee and open my recruitment back up. I graduate in December and have 3 years or eligibility,” he announced on Twitter.

Evans, a 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back from Hutchinson C.C., is the No. 3 JUCO recruit in the country. He has offers from several major programs, but might be heading to another SEC school.

Current projections on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball have Evans committing to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have 100 percent of the predictions as of Saturday night.

This is a tough loss for Tennessee’s 2021 class, which is among the best in the country. The Volunteers’ ’21 class ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 6 in the country, per 247Sports’ team rankings.

Tennessee is scheduled to begin its 2020 season next weekend. The Volunteers are set to open the year on Sept. 26 against South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on SEC Network.