Tiyon Evans, No. 1 JUCO RB, Announces His Commitment

Running back Tiyon Evans is ready to take his talents to the SEC after a productive JUCO career. The 3-star prospect announced his commitment decision Thursday afternoon.

The Hutchinson Community College speedster ran for 538 yards and 10 total touchdowns in 12 games last season. Evans averaged an astounding 8.8 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-9 back heard from plenty of quality Division 1 programs this offseason. But one stood out among the rest.

Evans announced his commitment to Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers Thursday afternoon. The JUCO prospect explained Tennessee was the “best fit” and has “great opportunities” ahead. Evans’ commitment announcement can be found below:

Pruitt and the Volunteers are on fire on the recruiting trail. Evans marks Tennessee’s 14th commit in the 2021 class – a class which currently ranks No. 5 overall in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports.

The Volunteers’ 2021 class is headlined by 5-star defensive end Dylan Brooks out of Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect is considered by many as the top defensive end prospect in the nation. A player like Brooks could help Tennessee elevate its play to be able to compete with the SEC’s best.

If Pruitt can continue this hot recruiting streak, the Volunteers will surely be a team to watch in coming years.