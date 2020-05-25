Tom Brady Upset 1 Major College Football Fan Base On Sunday

Tom Brady lost The Match: Champions for Charity and angered one major college football fan base in the process.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers new quarterback and his playing partner, Phil Mickelson, fell to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a wildly entertaining 18-hole match for charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

The match, which raised $20 million for coronavirus relief, featured a lot of trash talk, mostly between Brady and Manning.

Brady took some shots at Manning’s college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. He upset the SEC fan base in the process.

“This isn’t on your driver, is it?” Brady asked Manning while looking at his Smokey driver cover. “Let me step on that real quick.”

Brady left the driver cover alone, but took a shot at the program.

“They haven’t been good since you left. Can you help them recruit some quarterbacks or something?” he quipped.

Brady taking jabs at Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/SOugy7jWr2 — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) May 24, 2020

Of course, Tennessee fans were quick to point out that the Vols actually won a national title the year after Manning left.

Still, it has been a while since Tennessee was nationally relevant, but Jeremy Pruitt and his recruiting abilities are trying hard to change that.

Maybe we’ll eventually get to see Brady’s Wolverines take on Manning’s Vols in a big-time College Football Playoff game.