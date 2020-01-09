USC Wide Receiver Velus Jones Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC receiver Velus Jones didn’t carve out a successful career during his time with the Trojans. The 2o16 three-star prospect opted to leave the Southern California program at the end of the 2019-20 season, seeking to play his final year of college football elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Jones has made up his mind as to where he’ll be playing his final collegiate season. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is heading to the SEC to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The former USC receiver made his decision announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“I want to thank the University of Southern California and Clay Helton for allowing me to get my degree and also for the life changing experiences and connections I will have for life,” Jones said. “And also want to thank the coaches that reached out to me when I entered the transfer portal. With that being said I will play my last year of college football at the University of Tennessee.”

Jones didn’t have a very productive three years with the Trojans. The former USC receiver had 36 receptions for 347 yards and one touchdown during his USC career. His most productive season came in 2018, as he caught 24 passes for 266 yards.

Jones is hoping to have a productive final collegiate season with the Volunteers in 2020.