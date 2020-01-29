Video: Official Bumps Into Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes

On Tuesday night, the Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC showdown. It was a pivotal contest for both teams as they try to stay relevant in the NCAA tournament race.

A year after the Volunteers made a magical run to the Sweet 16, the team is in trouble as March Madness nears.

Well, it didn’t get any better on Tuesday night as the Aggies walked out with a 63-58 win.

Tennessee fell to 12-8 with the loss, but the lasting impression from the game came with an interaction between head coach Rick Barnes and an official.

During the game, the referee clearly bumps into Barnes, who appeared to be standing still the whole time. The official then confronts Barnes, who fires back after the contact was made.

Check it out.

Watch as official Mike Nance walk into a totally standing still Rick Barnes and appears to accuse Barnes of making contact. Smh pic.twitter.com/JZu4Bj1GwJ — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) January 29, 2020

The incident came when the game was already out of hand for the Volunteers, so tensions were clearly high. Barnes likely gave the officials an earful during the game, like every other coach – basketball and beyond.

However, that doesn’t give the official a reason to bump the coach in the latter stage of the game. If a coach did the same thing, they would likely face a suspension for their actions.