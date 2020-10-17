Video: Tennessee Player Kicks Kentucky Player In Groin

Tempers were flaring in Knoxville today. Tennessee’s meltdown worsened when a Volunteers player kicked a Wildcat in the groin area in the third quarter of Saturday’s game, resulting in a penalty.

The Volunteers unraveled in front of their own fans this afternoon. Following a 2-0 start to the season, they’ve now lost two straight, both of which came in ugly fashion.

Tennessee was ran out of the building by the previously 1-2 Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon in a dominant 34-7 win by Kentucky. Things got worse as the afternoon rolled along, especially after a Tennessee player committed a dirty play.

Kentucky outside linebacker J.J. Weaver was kicked in the groin area by Tennessee receiver Ramel Keyton, who was laying on the ground. The extremely dirty play resulted in a penalty. Take a look at the incident in the video below.

Tennessee WR Ramel Keyton with the low blow on Kentucky LB J.J. Weaver 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lmJZVqqsiW — . (@FTBBurner11) October 17, 2020

It looks like Tennessee is having a tough time accepting defeat. One would think the Volunteers would’ve gotten used to this based on the past few years, though.

At least it appears the Tennessee football program is on the right track. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has done good things during his time in Knoxville. But it’ll take a few more years of excellent recruiting to get the Tennessee train back on the rails.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, it won’t get any easier from here on out. The Volunteers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next weekend.