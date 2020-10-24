Watch: Tennessee Fan’s Pregame Rap For Alabama Is Going Viral

On Saturday, a longtime SEC rivalry will take center stage as the Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama enters the game as a heavy favorite in the contest. Tennessee opened the season with two-straight wins, but have struggled recently, dropping back-to-back games.

However, that hasn’t deterred one Volunteers fan who thinks his team is going to beat the Crimson Tide this afternoon. Vol fan, AndyVFLBowser on Twitter, made an interesting song for the upcoming game.

He released a song on Saturday titled, “Remix Kill Bama” that immediately started going viral on Twitter. Check it out.

It’s certainly an interesting song from the Tennessee fan. However, this contest hasn’t been much of a rivalry in recent years.

In fact, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum suggested there isn’t a rivalry between the two teams. “This is not a rivalry anymore,” said Finebaum during a recent radio guest appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Alabama.

“It’s just another game on the schedule,” Finebaum said. “Part of that is it’s a divisional game. When we went to this in 1992, Florida became Tennessee’s biggest rival and Alabama was a game that was always on TV and a big deal. Tennessee hasn’t won. I checked. It’s been 457 years.”

Alabama and Tennessee are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Crimson Tide open as a 21.5-point favorite in the game.