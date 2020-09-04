On Friday, three-star offensive tackle William Parker announced his commitment. Right before he revealed where he’ll actually be playing football next year, the Nashville native trolled the University of Alabama.

After thanking his coaches and family members for all their support, Parker picked up an Alabama hat. One of the family members in attendance yelled “Roll Tide” once the hat was in his hand.

Parker had other plans though, as the three-star recruit tossed the Alabama cap to the side and picked up a Tennessee hat.

Everyone immediately applauded Parker’s decision since he’ll get to stay closer to home throughout his college career. Even though most analysts predicted that he’d join the Volunteers, the fact that Parker picked up the Crimson Tide cap had people worried for a split second.

Here’s the video of Parker trolling Alabama:

Football fans in Knoxville have to love what Parker did this afternoon.

Parker is the No. 413 overall recruit and No. 34 offensive tackle in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Almost every notable program in the SEC extended an offer to Parker, but his connection with Tennessee could not be beat. He’ll now join one of the best recruiting classes in the entire country.

Tennessee currently owns the No. 6 class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The 2021 class for head coach Jeremy Pruitt consists of 26 hard commits at this moment.