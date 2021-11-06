Walter Nolen, No. 2 Recruit In 2022 Class, Announces Commitment

On Saturday, one of the top recruits in the country announced where he’ll be playing college football next year. Walter Nolen, the No. 1 defensive lineman from the 2022 class, revealed that he’s heading to Texas A&M.

“Honored and blessed to say that I will be committing to Texas A&M,” Nolen announced on Twitter.

Nolen is the No. 2 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He received scholarship offers from a plethora of SEC schools, such as Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

The initial belief was that Nolen wouldn’t make a final decision until December, but clearly he feels comfortable with the Aggies at this time.

Nolen visited Texas A&M several times over the course of his recruitment process. In fact, he was actually on campus this Saturday when he committed.

Of course, this is a huge deal for Texas A&M. Nolen has the potential to make an impact for Jimbo Fisher’s squad as a true freshman.

With Nolen committed to Texas A&M, the Aggies now have the No. 8 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. That class for the Aggies also includes five-star quarterback Conner Weigman.

At this rate, Texas A&M should have the building blocks in pace to be a contender for years to come.