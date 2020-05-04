4-Star Victory Vaka, No. 13 DT, Announces Commitment

If you’re going to win the SEC, you have to be dominant up front. Texas A&M’s latest commitment should provide the Aggies a powerful interior defensive lineman for years to come.

Four-star defensive tackle Victory Vaka announced his commitment to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies Monday evening, per his Twitter. The Southern California native chose Texas A&M over Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Oregon.

Vaka’s commitment to an SEC program follows the recent trend of elite California prospects heading East. Conferences like the Pac-12 and Big 12 continue to struggle in the recruiting game as the SEC grows in dominance.

Vaka should be able to provide an instant impact for the Aggies in 2021. The massive 6-foot-2, 350-pound defensive tackle’s commitment announcement can be found below:

Fisher and the Aggies could be on the verge of something special down in College Station. Texas A&M is certainly a team to watch not just within the SEC, but in the college football landscape.

Fisher took four years to win a National Championship with Florida State. Entering his third season at Texas A&M, many believe the Aggies are bound to take the next step in 2020.

With players like Vaka heading to College Station, Texas A&M should become a legitimate SEC contender very soon.